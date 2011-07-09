The New It Product: BB Cream

BB Creams have quickly become the new “it” product in beauty. Already very popular in Asia, these Blemish Balm Creams, sometimes referred to as Beauty Balms, claim to be an all-in-one wonder for your skin. BB Creams were originally made with the purpose of treating skin that had gone through laser skin surgery. This cream has been formulated to solve many skin needs as it works as a moisturizer, SPF, skin treatment and concealer. There are many types of BB Creams to cater to your skin’s needs. Take a look through this guide to find the BB Cream that is best for you!