Natural High: Test Out Going Green with These 7 Products

So, you just biked back from the farmer’s market, locally grown vegetables in tow, and you’re in dire need of a shower. You wash off, reach for the shampoo and see a list of ingredients you couldn’t pronounce if you WANTED to: Methylparaben, sodium laureth sulfate… guar hydroxypropyltrimonium chloride. Say what? So much for organic.

Ten years ago, writing an article about natural beauty products would have conjured up images of hippies, sandalwood and deodorants that don’t work. But things have changed. Everything from vegetables to cleaning products is proud to tote the word “natural” on its label. We’re not saying you have to ditch your beloved M.A.C or Chanel, but we like for you to have options. Maybe try incorporating one or two of these products into your routine. Do it for Mother Nature?