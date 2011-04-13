Natalia Vodianova For Guerlain Rouge Automatique Ad Released

Model Natalia Vodianova stars in Guerlain’s latest ad campaign, for the line’s Rouge Automatique lip colors for Spring/Summer 2011.

The sheer, bright colors were created for the stylish woman on the go to be able to apply her lip color with just a flick of her finger. Guerlain Creative Director Olivier Echaudemaison found the original Rouge Automatique in the Guerlain archives, from 1936, and reinvented the art deco piece. The original was the first lipstick without a cap, and Echaudemaison improved on the application technique to ensure that it required just one hand.

This is exactly what the ad campaign depicts Vodianova doing, applying a bright pink lip seemingly herself. We can picture many mid-morning commute makeup applications going more smoothly now.