Nars Launches Community Platform For Makeup Your Mind

We already follow Nars on Twitter (@Narsissist) and now you can become a Narsissist yourself, at the brand’s latest social media platform, created by .

Launching today, makeupyourmind.com is a web site that will allow users to try out 12 selected looks from Francois Nars’ new book, Makeup Your Mind: Express Yourself (which is currently hitting bookshelves). Once you try out the look and upload your image, you are dubbed a “Narsissist” and the community can vote on who has the best look from May 6 to Aug 31.

The person with the top votes will win a trip for two to New York Fashion Week in Februrary 2012. Even if you don’t win the top prize, you are able to browse the extensive instructional guides on the site, lead through to purchase products, and learn new looks. You’ll also be able to share your images across Twitter and Facebook.

We’re loving that a brand is fully embracing social media in such a way!