NARS Cosmetics’ New Larger Than Life Launch

Not only are we looking forward to NARS’ annual fall collection but we are also super excited about their Larger Than Life Long-Wear Eyeliner Launch due August 1st.

The stunning Fall 2011 collection comes first, hitting NARS counters on July 15th. It will include 5 lip products, 3 eye products and one nail polish.

The awesome lip products include the following:

The previous Sephora exclusive limited edition Lipgloss in Oasis (mauve pink with golden shimmer), Train Bleu Velvet Matte Lip Pencil (deep aubergine), The very wearble and universal shade Pago Pago Lipstick (nuetral pinky peach), all three are $24 and Montego Bay Pure Matte Lipstick (rosy pink), $25 Mascate Pure Matte Lipstick (bright brick red), $25

The exciting new eye shadows include:

The shocking new single shadow Outremer Single Eyeshadow (electric blue), $23, A limited edition duo Grand Palais Duo Eyeshadow (Taupe and dusty red), $33, The limited edition triple Delphes Trio Eyeshadow (shimmery peach, dust grey and shimmery swamp green), $45

And lastly is the must-have limited edition nail polish, Galion Nail Polish (deep smokey grey), $17

We can’t wait to get our hands on the bright blue shadow and smokey nail polish to recreate the gorgeous promo shot above.

The Larger Than Life Long-Wear Eyeliner launch is something we have all been waiting for. The 9 soft liners will join the permanent collection on August 1st. They are named after famous streets all over the world including Rue de Rivoli (metallic forest green), Abbey Road (iridescent turquoise) and Via Veneto (deep black). They will cost $25 each and have a built-in sharperner so we don’t have to carry one around. Isn’t that clever?

Let us know what you think of the new launches in the comments section below.