Napoleon Perdis Salutes the Red Lip with Better Off Red

A classic red lip has been a go-to staple in most girl’s makeup bags. If you need to dress up your LBD, red lipstick is the perfect match. Or, if you’ve decided that you’re going to wear a white tee and blue jeans to work today, you can simply add a red lip and heels to make it appropriate (depending on your industry, of course).

In celebration of this classic color, Napoleon Perdis is launching a Better Off Red collection to “democratize the shade that’s synonymous with classic glamour.” Perdis says, “Many women shy away from red but they’re missing out. Wearing a red lip is the fastest way to upgrade your image; it’s face-brightening, teeth-whitening and mood altering.” He also added that if you leave the shade on for 12 minutes, your eyes will adjust to the bright statement color and help you to find your perfect shade.

The collection includes a lineup of seven lip products in varying hues and textures, for all skin tones! With a Double Agent Rouge Lip Palette that includes a semi-matte lipstick for a smooth application, and a powder to mattify and set the lip, you’ll achieve the perfect matte lip in no time.

There’s also a bevy of gorgeous, nourishing red glosses, as well as DeVine Goddess Lipsticks filled with natural oils for moisture. Plus, each product includes a “pro tip” from Perdis regarding application to help you get a fool-proof red lip.

Napoleon Perdis’ Better Off Red launches August 15 2011 in Dilliards, Von Maur and napoleonperdis.com