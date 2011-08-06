Monday Must-Haves: Beauty Products You Need Now

There are a few items I’ve stumbled upon that after using them, I simply cannot live without them. In honor of not wanting to be back at work, and wanting to continue a weekend full of shopping, I’ve decided to share them with you.

#1- Dr. Brandt Skincare Pores No More Vacuum Cleaner

It might be the greatest invention ever. You put it on for 5-10 minutes and voila! no more blackheads. Your pores also become less visible making foundation look more flawless. It’s a bit pricey, but I’ve never been happier with an item. It’s especially good to use it during summer when skin is greasier (Dr.Brandt Skincare Pores No More Vacuum Cleaner, $45 sephora.com)

#2-Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Eyeliner

I tested the colors by swatching lines on my hand then waited to see how long it would last after washing hands, showering etc. before I bought it. How long do you think it lasted? 2 days! That’s pretty awesome for eyeliner. It comes in 5 cool colors. I love the jet black for every day and moss green for nights out. (Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Eyeliner, $20, sephora.com)

#3- Oscar Blandi Proteine di Jasmin Protein Mist for Restyling Hair

I use this product to re-style my hair the day after I used a curling iron, shout out to the Sultra Bombshell ! Personally, I think it works double magic of protecting hair from heat exposure and drying grease. Either way, it smells great! (Oscar Blandi Proteine di Jasmin, $18 sephora.com)