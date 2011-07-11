Miranda Kerr Covers InStyle Australia, Shows Off Vivid Lips

Miranda Kerr is definitely one of those girls that we just might want to be. Stunningly gorgeous, married to Orlando Bloom, and somehow, just somehow, back in model shape just weeks after having a baby. The 28-year-old model appears on InStyle Australia’s August 2011 cover, looking as amazing as ever.

Apparently balancing being a mom and a model is just a day in the life (we’ve all seen the Twitpics of Kerr breastfeeding on the job, and if you haven’t I’m sure you’ll Google them now), but Kerr tells InStyle that mom comes first. “I was working 18-hour days. Now the pace has slowed so I can spend the majority of my time with Flynnwe have a bath together every night.”

Not only does Kerr show us how to multitask, but she also shows us how to wear a bold lip. We’re loving the fuchsia and reds that InStyle used for the shoot. Scroll through the images above, and try Maybelline’s Color Sensational Lipcolor in Fifth Ave. Fuchsia and Red Revival.