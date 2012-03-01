March Musts: Our Beauty Wish List

As March roars in like a lion (and how did it get here already?) we have a long shopping list of beauty products that we really need to catch up on. Clearly, our weekend agenda is going to be hitting up our favorite beauty stores, and just in case you need to stock up to get ready for spring (as it is quickly approaching) we want you to be prepared.
Above are the products we are most looking forward to this month, from cream eye shadow that actually doesn’t budge to that perfect ballet pink polish. Get your hands on it before your friends do!
Dick Page created another goreous line of spring colors for Shiseido, including this soft copper cream shadow that actually doesn't budge. (Shiseido Shimmering Cream Eye Color in Sunshower OR313 (a soft copper), $25, shiseido.com)
Valentino introduced it's first fragrance this month, Valentina, with notes of bergamot and truffle (a first for a scent). (Valentina Eau de Parfum, $80, neimanmarcus.com)
Whip your hair into shape this month with Aveda's Daily Damage Repair -- it helps to protect from heat damage and prevent breakage. (Aveda Damage Remedy Daily Hair Repair, $24, aveda.com)
MAC has teamed up with Marcel Wanders again for an architectual take on makeup. This pale pink hue is perfect for an everyday lip color. (MAC & Marcel Wanders Lipstick in Annemiek, $22.50, maccosmetics.com)
Pantene's Aqualight line is that perfectly lightweight shampoo and conditioner needed to cleanse your hair without weighing it down. (Pantene Aqualight Shampoo & Conditioner, $5 each, walmart.com)
Rococo's new Garden Party nail polish line for spring includes a soft pink shade called "My Cupcake" that can take you from a job interview to a night out and everywhere in between. (Rococo Garden Party Nail Polish in My Cupcake (a soft pink), $16.50, us.spacenk.com)
Estee Lauder's new tri-blend of liquid, powder and gel gives you that touch of shimmer that you need as the weather warms up. (Estee Lauder Illuminating Powder Gelee, $42, esteelauder.com)
Always on the search for the perfect black liner, Maybelline's new liquid liner is easy to maneuver and actually stays put. (Maybelline Master Precise Liquid Liner, $7.99, ulta.com)
This brightening foundation with light-diffusing properties has an oxygen complex that helps to boost up your skin for a plump and fresh effect. (Benefit Cosmetics "Hello Flawless" Oxygen Wow Liquid Foundation, $34, sephora.com)
Since we always need to look refreshed -- even when we're not -- this new eye gel is great to grab in the morning for an instant eye depuffer. (Philosophy Eyes Wide Open Instant Refreshing and Depuffing Eye Gel, $30, sephora.com)