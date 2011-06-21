Make Shopping A Breeze: We Pick Our Fave Online Sites

Stockngo.com, the latest destination for online shopping, has just come out with a brilliant and convenient new shopping category, “Buy The Case.” This will allow customersto buy their favorite items in bulk! The new shopping category will include 2,500 products with buy-in-bulk discounts plus, free shipping!

Online shopping just keeps getting better and more convenient. That being said, here are my top 5 online shopping sites for beauty essentials:

#1 The ultra-cool 3Floz.com which makes finding travel-size products from the brands you love easy!

My top 5 favorite items:

1. Supersmile Quikee makes getting that clean-mouth feeling quick and painless.

2. DDF Ultra Light Oil Free Moisturizing Dew with SPF I use this every morning to hydrate and protect my face.

3. Oscar Blandi Pronto Dry Shampoo Powder because I don’t wash my hair everyday.

4. Supergoop! SPF 30+ Sunscreen Wipes They make sun protection extra easy.

5. Compagnie De Provence Liquid Marsielle Soap in Olive and Lavender It smells great and leaves my skin incredibly smooth! Plus, It’s French!

#2 For the scent-obsessed: Indiescents.com. You’re bound to find your signature scent while browsing through the cute bottles!

My top 5 favorite scents:

1. Black Amber Balm, a unisex fragrance made from the modern aphrodisiac, Amber. The fragrance is incredibly sensual with Amber, Vanilla and Sandlewood notes.

2. Cherry Bomb-No.5 because everyone loves Joan Jett’s “Cherry Bomb” and it smells like chocolate-covered cherries!

3.Rose Musc which makes the smell of roses more sultry than sweet. And because I can’t get enough of musk!

4.To Dream in honor of The Dreamers, Bernardo Bertolucci (2003)

5. Revolution because every man should smell like smoke, gasoline and burnt rubber.

#3 Beauty.com, every beauty guru’s online haven.

My top 5 Favorites Items:

1. skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gel to cure my tired eyes.

2. Bliss Ingrown Eliminating Pads to get rid of painful ingrown hairs.

3. NARS Bronzing powder in Laguna for a light bronze.

4. Fresh Soy Shampoo Safe for color-treated hair.

5. REN Glycolactic Skin Renewal Peel Mask It’s my version of a ten-minute facial!

#4 Ulta.com is a great website for buying cosmetics, especially beauty tools. They have everything!

My top 5 favorite beauty tools:

1. T3 1 Inch Straightening and Styling Iron because every girl needs a great straightening iron!

2. Hot Tools Gold Curling Iron a personal favorite hair staple.

3. Ulta Cosmetics Pencil Sharpner because I hate nothing more than an unsharpened eyeliner.

4.We all have our de-fuzz secrets, mine is the Philips Norelco Bikini Perfect Trimmer.

5. DDF Revolve 400x which is the newest staple to my skincare regimen.

#5 Stockngo.com for having a Buy-in-Bulk option!

My top 5 Buy-in-Bulk items:

1.Renpure Organics I Love My Hair Shampoo It leaves my hair shiny, soft and clean!

2.BreathRX Anti-Bacterial Mouth Rinse because I go through them like crazy.

3.Dove Invisible Solid Deodorant You can never over-stock on deodorent!

4. Bring these to college and everyone will be knocking down your door! Almay Cosmetics Non-Oily Makeup Pad Remover

5. Kodak Disposable Cameras Everyone looks good on disposable! (Don’t take my word for it)

I’ve told you about my top 5 favorite shopping sites and what products I buy at them, in the comments section below let me know where you love to buy beauty products!