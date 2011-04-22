MAC Unleashes Flighty, Feathery Shadows

MAC’s latest shadow collection for spring is something to get excited about. The 16-hue Flighty collection ranges from neutrals to rich bold tones and are a spongy, watercolor whipped mousse cream. The shadow formula is easily buildable (so that you can apply it sheer or go bold if desired) and the collection also includes four colored mascaras to play with.

The Zoom Colored Mascaras come in four shades, from your classic black to navy blue, violet purple and jade green. The bright colors are a perfect compliment to a neutral smoky eye, and a great way to make the whites of your eyes pop.

MAC Flighty Collection, available May 5 2011 at all MAC locations