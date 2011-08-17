MAC Posh Paradise Limited Launches This Fall, Looks Amazing

MAC Cosmetics has an exciting launch hitting stores September 15th, the Posh Paradise Limited Collection.

Posh Paradise is inspired by the exotic jungle where “the seeds of desire sprout.” Hmm… sounds provocative — we can’t wait!

The collection features very on-trend for fall colors with dark lip options as well as fuschia, mustard-y gold nail polish and purple eyeshadow shades. To be more specific, there are 10 Mattene lipsticks, 8 paint pots and 2 nail lacquers. I’m lusting after them all!

My top picks are Eden Rouge lipstick (pinkish poppy red), Immortal Gold nail polish (mustard gold) and Hyperviolet eyeshadow (plum skin purple).

Posh Paradise will be available September 15, 2011 at maccosmetics.com prices ranging from $14.50-$17.50

What are your top must-have MAC Cosmetics products?