MAC Meets The Easter Bunny With The Quite Cute Collection

MAC’s new “Quite Cute” collection is makeup meets the Easter Bunny, and it’s oh-so-perfect timing.

It reminds me of putting on my “girl power” themed makeup at age 6 and thinking that fuchsia lipstick went with everything, especially if it was Easter Sunday. So bring out your inner 6-year-old with this new collection where lavender, mint and pinks galore are appropriate for dinner parties (grown-up dinner parties of course).

The pastel nail polish colors scream easter egg decorating (one of the names being “Ice Cream Cake”). And the lipsticks (“Candy Yum-Yum” and “Play Time”) remind me of the series of Easter outfits I wore over the years.

The blushes even have a heart in the center, really driving the “Quite Cute” theme home.

Doesn’t this make you want to run rampant through someone’s yard scavenging for eggs? Or dress like Hello Kitty and demand to eat only pink, lavender or baby blue M&M’s? (or was that just my memories of being 6?)

Available through May at MAC.