MAC To Launch Blogger Collection

Since we all already have our own well-touted love affair with bloggers, we were pretty excited to hear about a collaboration on a product line with MAC Cosmetics. According to BellaSugar, MAC had reached out to 80 bloggers for product ideas and suggestions, and chose 10 winners to fly out to Toronto a couple weeks ago.

While in Canada, the beauty bloggers apparently kept themselves very busy finalizing products and names. The limited-edition collection will include eye shadows and lip gloss, and be sold as an online exclusive. There isn’t any word yet on which bloggers were included or when the collection will be released, but we’ll keep you posted!