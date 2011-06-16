MAC Introduces Summer Launches With Lash Serum & Glamglass

MAC Cosmetics has three exciting new launches for summer, which we can’t wait to get our hands on. In honor of the big lashes trend, Prep+Prime Future Length Lash Serum will become the newest edition to MAC’s permanent collection. The serum is applied in a thin line to the base of the upper and lower lashes (Latisse, anyone?) and you’ll see lushness in just eight weeks. (Available starting July 14)

Glamglass super silky lipgloss and lip pencils is a limited edition super-flirty collection featuring 8 lip pencils and 11 glosses! According to MAC, lips speak louder than words!

My favorites glosses in the collection are Knockout (red with pearl), It’s A Wow (rose pink) and Style-Packed (Bright Fuschia). I’ve been on a fuschia kick lately, so I’ve fallen in love with the new lip pencil, Embrace Me (vivid fuschia). Check out the full collection below! (Collection available July 28-September 22)

Colorization features eight bright and daring eyeshadow duos, technakohl liners, two brushes and Zoom Lash (rich black), their new mascara!

My picks from the collection are Jade Way (Emerald Green) liner, Double Feature 1 shadow duo (Yellow-y Gold and Chrome Purple) and lastly, Double Feature 4 shadow duo (a Peach and Brown with Green Pearl). (Collection available July 29-September 9)