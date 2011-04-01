MAC Cosmetics and Apple Launch Limited-Edition Collection

For all of those computer geeks out there, MAC has decided to make a limited-edition line of products for you. MAC is teaming up with Apple to release a makeup collection yep, that’s right to coincide with the 10th Anniversary of the iPod and the MAC OS X. The line, called MAC, launches today which is coincidentally also the 35th anniversary of Apple’s founding.

According to Bellasugar, Donna Scherzo, public relations associate for MAC said that “Like Apple, MAC likes to think different. Their commitment to innovation and design pairs perfectly with MAC’s tradition of pushing boundaries.”

The packaging for the limited-edition collection mimics the sleek design of Apple’s products, with the MAC cases (cute name, right?) embossed with Apple’s logo. All of the shades actually play off the multi-colored logo that Apple used from 1976 until 1998, except for one Lipglass which is a soft beige color, meant to reflect the original Macintosh computer.

The MAC will be sold online, at Apple stores, and at MAC boutiques and before shopping Apple users can browse the collection through a free MAC app for the iPhone 4, available now. The app uses face-recognition technology and suggests the most flattering products from the collection for you.

Now that you’ve read this entire article, this was actually an April Fool’s joke – best one you’ve seen today?

Images via bellasugar