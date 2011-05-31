MAC Blogger Collection Announced!

A few weeks ago we got word that MAC Cosmetics would be launching a collection created by a select few bloggers, and the lucky beauty gurus have been announced at long last. The beauty girls were chosen from a large group of 80 bloggers (who were asked to submit color concepts for both a lipglass and an eyeshadow), were then narrowed down to 10 winners who were flown to Toronto to tour the MAC factory there and create products.

After the beauty gurus created their products, three eyeshadows and five lipglasses were chosen which MAC will be selling online beginning at the end of June. Below are the details on the products, and the lucky bloggers!

Eye Shadows:

Beauty Blogging Junkie, Amber Katz

Sparkle Neely, Sparkle – A deep rusty brown with champagne-colored sparkle

Temptalia, Christine Mielke

Jealousy Wakes – Seething emerald green with teal and gold pearl

Lipstick Powder N Paint, Lesley Ellen Mirza

Parisian Skies– A muted grey-blue

The Makeup Girl, Lianne Farbes

Hocus Pocus – Dark sooty grey with silver pearl

Lipglass:

Makeup and Beauty Blog, Karen Monterichard

Evolution Revolution – A warm peachy pink with subtle purple, green and blue micro glitter

Afrobella, Patrice Yursik

All Of My Purple Life – Deep purple/grape with subtle sparkle

Beauty Maverick, Lily Nima

Caqui – Persimmon orange



The Shades of You, Aileen De Los Angeles

Sonoran Rain – Deep coral-red with gold and silver pearl



Nitrolicious, Wendy Lam

Nitro:licious2046 -Intense shiny red

Available inNorth America June 21, 2011at maccosmetics.com only.