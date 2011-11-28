Luxe Beauty Gifts to Spoil Your Loved Ones

The holidays are that time of year when you selflessly shop for your loved ones, after buying a couple of things for yourself of course. In case one of those people on your list likes to be spoiled and lavishly strewn with gifts (eh hem, my sister) we’ve compiled a guide that will provide you with just that.

Now, we’ll warn you that some of these items may be out of your price range but they are fun to think about gifting — whereas most are more reasonably priced for your special someones. Happy gifting!