Love, Loss and What Perfume I Wore

When I think about people, events and places I’ve gone, the most vivid thing I remember are the scents associated with each occasion. The way my cousin and I always smelled like sunscreen, Popsicles and bug spray as children. How I knew when my roommate was having a good day because she would spray her American Eagle Seventy Seven perfume. The combination of charcoal, soap and metal that left his skin smelling like a long day of work. My mother smelling like flowers, vegetables and dirt from gardening in the backyard. Walking down the street, I can catch a whiff of something and suddenly I’ve been transported back to 6th grade when Aquolina’s Pink Sugar perfume was the #1 birthday gift and how every girl smelled the same for the next two years so sweet it was intoxicating. I don’t know how the boys survived it!

In search for a scientific reason, I found an article written by Alexis Bergman who works on P&G‘s Global Flavor and Fragrance Trends. The article explains that smell is directly linked to the area of the brain where emotion and memory are triggered, the Limbic system. She says that people lean toward scents that bring back positive memories. I mean, why would you want to smell like something sad? You choose scents according to both feelings and how you want people to see you you certainly don’t want to be perceived at age 18 the same way you were at age 12.

That being said, there are a million different combinations of emotions and there are infinite scent combinations that compliment those emotions. As Bergman says, there about about 15 odor families to choose from when picking a scent. They include: Citrus, Musk, Moss, Amber,Tobacco, Green, Fruit, Balsamic etc. You may be familiar with some of these words from reading perfume descriptions that usually leave you a little baffled about what you’re spraying on yourself.

There are different levels of scent. There is Perfume, which is the strongest, then Eau de Perfume and Eau de Toilette, which are the least concentrated. Scents are crafted with top, middle and base notes this basically means how quickly the smell will evaporate. Top notes “hook you” explains P&G Master Perfumer Zerlina Dubois, but they don’t last very long. Middle notes make up the soul of a fragrance and base notes last the longest. Bergman tells us, “A good perfume should consist of balanced blend of notes arranged in a way that creates harmonious accord.”

Dubois explains to Bergman that when women are experimenting with fragrance, they will try a bunch of scents to try to see which one defines her. For me, that meant ditching the sugary sweet Pink Sugar scent for something a bit “older.” I played around with Betsey Johnson perfume, Escada Rockin’ Rio etc. They were playful but didn’t smell like the rest of my grade. I was trying to find something unique.

In some ways, I still haven’t left the experimenting phase. All through out high school, I played around with my “signature scent,” all of which never lasted longer than two months. I went from Yves Saint Laurent’s Baby Doll to Miss Dior Cherie and Marc Jacob’s Daisy, before settling on Stella McCartney’s Stella. On special occasions, I wear a mixture of L’Artisan’s Safran Troublant and Piment Brulee because I find their spiciness to be unexpected. On lazy days, I wear Narcisco Rodriguez For Her perfume or Paul and Joe’s Blanc Eau De Toilette. If I want to feel sexy, I wear Chante De Bois which is a Le Labo for Anthropologie scent and smells slightly like what I imagine a french brothel in the 1930s smelled like. As you can see, and I’m sure relate to, the collection never ends!

Do you believe in signature scents? If so, what scent do you consider to be your “signature?”