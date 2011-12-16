The Long Wear Lipstick Challenge: Our 9 Top Picks & Why

How long do long wear lipsticks really last? And what about the variables that may seem like complications, like staying put through a meal (or meals), a make-out sesh, or 30 sips from a venti-sized Starbucks cup? Don’t worry: we put these burning questions on the radar in an intense two week testing decathlon, with a different formula every day, that resulted in the top nine long wear lipstick picks across a variety of price points, ranging from $1.99 t0 $29.

Here’s the criteria that I stuck to:

1) It had to be a long wear lipstick, and not publicized as a lip stain.

2) There had to be a measurable, touted number of hours that the formula would be expected to last.

3) I used colors mainly in the family of brighter pinks and reds to compare the saturation and staying power.

Of note: although the top long wear picks all had incredible staying power, nothing beats the look of fresh, just-applied lipstick!