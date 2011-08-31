Lip-Sticks: The Latest in Convenient Lip Color

I have a love, hate relationship with lipstick. On the one hand, a bright color on your lips is the best way to brighten up any outfit, but then the hassle of constantly reapplying (and needing a mirror to do so) is sometimes just not worth the trouble and the ending result is a bag full of “tinted” lip balms.

And this conundrum is what sparked my love (now mini obsession) with lip pencils. The convenience of lip liner with the benefits of lipstick, lip pencils (also referred to as “chubby sticks”) are the newest, most convenient way to apply lipstick for generation Y.