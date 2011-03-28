Leighton Meester: Beauty Essentials

We’ve recently learned that Leighton Meester is a relatively down-to-earth gal. Although she may dress up in Missoni to greet editors, she has no problem curling up in a blanket (covering the aformentioned dress) to get cozy and down to business. She also admitted to having very few makeup product neccessities for each day. When we asked her about her beauty products she couldn’t live without, only one product had any color to it, and the rest were there to nourish and protect.

Read on above for Leighton’s must haves, and for her reasons why she loves each product.

Photo: Jon Kopaloff, FilmMagic