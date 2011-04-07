Learn How To Take Care Of Your Lips This Spring

Our lips tend to always be one of the most sensitive parts of our body, but after the harsh cold of the winter and the strong winds of spring, saying they have taken a beating tends to be an understatement. They wind up chapped, peeling, and oh-so-wrinkly that we’re often embarassed by them.

Luckily, there are plenty of ways to both soothe your lips and cure them as well as to keep that awful chapping from happening. Read on below for some of the best lip care products out there.

This lightweight lip treatment with just a touch of color has anti-aging peptides, vitamins, and SPF. (Peter Thomas Roth Un-Wrinkle Lip Balm SPF 15, $15, sephora.com)

L’Occitane’s uber-moisturizing lip balm (made of shea butter) soothes lips and calms irritation, while smelling great. (L’Occitane Shea Butter Lip Balm Stick, $10, sephora.com)

Before applying your balms, an exfoliator is a great addition to get rid of any excess skin. Fresh’s lip polish gently buffs away any flakes and conditions skin at the same time. (Fresh Brown Sugar Lip Polish, $22.50, fresh.com)

For the toughest of chapped lips, this balm is packed with coconut oil and Vitamin E to nourish your lips and give them a hint of shine. (SUPER By Dr. Nicholas Perricone Super Lush Lips with Coconut Oil, $20, sephora.com)

Dr. T’s balm not only includes SPF 30, but the acai hydrates and protects along with the help of shea butter. (Dr. T’s SuperGoop! AcaiFusion Lip Balm SPF 30, $8.50, nordstrom.com)