Last Minute Cyber Monday Deals You Can’t Pass Up

These 10 last-minute deals are too good to pass up — plus, you don’t even have to leave your house to get them! Make sure to take advantage of these online exclusives, and read the rest of our previous Cyber Monday guide as well. Happy Shopping!

1. One of our favorite nail polish brands,butter LONDON, will be offering a 30 percent site-wide discount from Cyber Monday to Wednesday the 30th. Just enter CELEBRATE11 at checkout.

2. Sultra is having a big sale on their best-selling straighteners in honor of Cyber Monday. From 11/21 through 11/28, you can order theSlim Luxe Creative Styling Curved Half-Inch Iron for only $50 (usually $205) or the Wicked Pink Wave and Straight One Inch Iron for only $65 (usually $165).

3. ShopBobbi Brown‘s website and enjoy three best-sellers (a skin serum, a gloss, and a mascara) plus free standard shipping on all orders for a whole week — from Tuesday, November 22through Tuesday, November 29.

4. The discount online convenience storeStockngo.com isoffering shoppers a discount of25 percent off of purchases $25 or more this Cyber Monday, plus free shipping, with code CYBER25. Registering is simple, and they have great deals on best-selling products and brands like Neutrogena, Argan Oil, OPI, Aussie, Pantene, Biosilk, Philosophy, Bumble & Bumble, Kiehl’s, Redken, CHI, Revlon, Essie, Sally Hansen, Frizz-Ease, TIGI, L’Oreal,Garnier, Got 2Be, Kerastase, and many more!

5. On Cyber Monday, Bloom.com, the first online social beauty store, is offering 40 percent back on any and all purchases in the form of BloomDollars that can be used toward future bloom.com purchases. You also receive BloomBonus free gifts with every purchase, free shipping, and free returns on all orders over $49.

6. We told you aboutBeauty Bar‘s awesomePhilosophy gift sets, but they also have another bargain you should make sure to bookmark: aFriends & Family discount of $15 off a purchase of $75 or more fromnow untilSunday the 27th! Simplyenter code BBFF at checkout.

7. Lashcontrol is offering a free clear mascara (a $16 value) with every mascara purchase! Just use the code LOVEMYLASHCONTROL at checkout from today until the end of Cyber Monday to redeem.

8. All already-reduced Clarisonic “Skincare Pairs” that are purchased between 11/25 and 11/29 will be 20 percent off. Products such as the Mia Sonic Skin Cleansing System, Opal Sonic Infusion System, brush heads and cleansers bought in pairs will be included in this special. If you buy three or more Mia Sonic Skin Cleansing Systems, you get an additional 20 percent off.There is free shipping on all orders as well as a free gift with each “Pair” or “Bundle” purchase: a Houndstooth Travel Bag and a 6 oz. Body Serum (a $65 value)

9. Custom makeup website Three Custom Color Specialists are offering 30 percent off for 24 hours only on Cyber Monday.Use code “CYBER11” at checkout.

10. Borghese is having their Cyber Monday Sale this coming Monday from 12pm-4pm EST. They are offering two great deals. The first deal is a promo code that grants a discount of 25% off. The promo code is 25CYBER11 and will be valid on allpurchases (except Villa di Borghese Spa at Home Accessories and Instant Gratification Insta-Firm Platinum Duo).The second deal is the Instant Gratification Insta-Firm Platinum Duo: two full-size Insta-Firm Platinums for only $40. That’s a savings of $120!



