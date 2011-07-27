Lancome’s Fall Collection Revisits Its Very First Lipstick

In some more exciting Lancme news, we’ve just gotten a glimpse of the Fall 2011 collection and we can’t wait until it hits counters in September. The 29 St. Honor collection, named after the iconic Lancme Paris boutique address, is an homage to the sophisticated femininity and style of the Parisian woman.

Okay, so you might be thinking, “Yawn. This isn’t exactly groundbreaking. More Amy Winehouse articles, please.” We promise, there’s much more to this French-themed makeup collection!

While the star of the collection will undoubtedly be the Maison Lancme cheek palette, (a beautiful mauvey-pink and bronze combination embossed with an image of the boutique and the Eiffel Tower) we’re actually smitten by the three sublimely gorgeous shades of red lipstick.

The three shades are modernized versions of Lancme’s very first lipstick, called Shaker. Look out for Rouge St. Honor, a highly pigmented red; Rouge Faubourg, a carmine shade with lovely flecks of red mica; and the limited edition Rouge 29, a bluish-red that screams 1940s glamour, (remember the 40s runway trend we saw for Fall?)

The packaging is also worth a look, as the three lipsticks come in tubes that are almost identical to the old fashioned ones of decades past: the golden bullets are so compact that they fit right into the palm of your hand, and have a bit of luxurious weight to them as well. If it takes more than a red lip to up your glam-factor, maybe carrying around one of these tubes will do the trick.

The entire collection, which also includes nail lacquer, two eye shadow palettes, grey mascara and silver-flecked khol eye liner, suits the rich and seductive color story of 1940s European style. Both classic and daring, we can’t wait to get in on it for ourselves.