Lancome Shows How To Do Ombre Shadow In Color Design Ad

Lancome’s latest campaign, for their Color Design collection, is out and showing us exactly what bright colors mean. The campaign, featuring models Daria Werbowy, Arlenis Sosa and Elettra Wiedemann was photographed by Mario Testino and showcases the color palettes “infinite possibilities.”

The girls are each wearing a blend of colors on their lids, showing that the key to the gradual ombre fade with brights is some very carefully blending work, and a touch of highlight on the inner corner of the eye.

As a girl who’s partial to purples, I’m of course drawn to the palette full of violet and a gorgeous royal purple shade, but the brilliance of Elettra’s ombre blue and green eye is completely awe-inspiring. Apparently I have a new color palette to try.

(Image via TFS)