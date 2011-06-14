Lancome & Chris Benz Collaborate on a Limited Edition Bag

Designer Chris Benz is collaborating with Lancome on a limited edition gift with purchase at Saks. This isn’t the first time Benz has teamed up with Lancome, as the duo have formed quite the team having worked together over several fashion show seasons and just last season they debuted a to-die-for lipstick called Chris & Tell. The lipstick caused a frenzy (and a miles long wait list) due to its gorgeous shade of pink which Benz showed off on the runway models for his Spring show.

The tote bag which Benz designed has a chic, summery print and is packed with Lancome must haves such as the Definicils Precious Cells Mascara and Absolue Hand and then you have the option to choose your moisturizer and pink or coral makeup trio.

The gift with purchase begins today and lasts until June 25 and requires a $60 purchase. Chris Benz will also be making a personal appearance at Saks Fifth Avenue on June 23 from 5-7PM to celebrate the collaboration.