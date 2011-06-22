Kiss & Tell: Fresh Is Giving Away Lip Treatments!

Having moisturized lips just got a little easier this summer. Fresh is taking their Sugar Lip Treatments to the streets food truck style, for the launch of their Kiss & Tell campaign.
The cosmetics brand will be giving away their covetable Sugar Lip Treatments from a pop-up truck in Manhattan on June 23 and June 25 as well as giving visitors a chance to enjoy a “Sugar Lip Experience.” Anyone who stops by the truck will also be offered a pre-paid postcard or a virtual postcard to tell a friend why they love the collection and give the receipient a free Sugar Lip Treatment with a $50 Fresh purchase. I have a feeling most people will be sending the postcards to themselves, but if you’re feeling genourous you can go ahead and spread the love too.
The truck schedule is as follows:
THURSDAY, JUNE 23RD
11am3:30pm Bryant Park
(6th Avenue between 41st & 42nd)
4 pm7:30pm Union Square
(Broadway between 18th & 19th)
SATURDAY, JUNE 25TH
12pm3:30pm At Crosby Street & Spring Street
4pm7:30pm At Bleecker & 11th