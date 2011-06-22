Kiss & Tell: Fresh Is Giving Away Lip Treatments!

Having moisturized lips just got a little easier this summer. Fresh is taking their Sugar Lip Treatments to the streets food truck style, for the launch of their Kiss & Tell campaign.

The cosmetics brand will be giving away their covetable Sugar Lip Treatments from a pop-up truck in Manhattan on June 23 and June 25 as well as giving visitors a chance to enjoy a “Sugar Lip Experience.” Anyone who stops by the truck will also be offered a pre-paid postcard or a virtual postcard to tell a friend why they love the collection and give the receipient a free Sugar Lip Treatment with a $50 Fresh purchase. I have a feeling most people will be sending the postcards to themselves, but if you’re feeling genourous you can go ahead and spread the love too.

The truck schedule is as follows:

THURSDAY, JUNE 23RD

11am3:30pm Bryant Park

(6th Avenue between 41st & 42nd)

4 pm7:30pm Union Square

(Broadway between 18th & 19th)

SATURDAY, JUNE 25TH

12pm3:30pm At Crosby Street & Spring Street

4pm7:30pm At Bleecker & 11th