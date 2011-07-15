Kate Spade Launches a Lipstick Line with Poppy King

Kate Spade may already be well known for many things-bags, shoes, accessories, fragrance and cosmetic cases, but the designer is finally branching into lip color. Teaming up with the Lipstick Queen herself, Poppy King, the duo created a capsule collection for fall.

According to WWD, the collection comes along with the name “Supercalifragilipstick,” which is intended to describe the products as a hybrid of sorts. King described the formula as designed to offer even coverage and long-wearing color with a sheer, moisturizing feel.

Deborah Lloyd, creative director of Kate Spade New York said, “We see it as the perfect finishing touch. It just felt right. This isn’t about a wholehearted jump into the color cosmetics space – our girl wears lipstick, and we want to provide it for her. And Poppy is such a Kate Spade brand girl – she just got what we wanted to do. These colors are whimsical and fun and very us.”

There will be four different shades available: Pop Art Pink (a light pink), Bashful Blush (a sheer nude), Fuchsia Fete (a sheer fuchsia) and Adventurous Red (a sheer red). King explained that, “The formula holds various polymers that have a high reflective index and allow for maximum shine with hours of wear.”

And of course, there will be a complementary collection of makeup cases which will be printed in various shades of lipstick, as well as compacts, a lipstick themed scarf, and a lipstick journal.

The lipstick collection will be sold at Kate Spade New York and online at katespade.com for $24 each, while the other lipstick related objects prices will vary.