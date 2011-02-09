Kate Moss’ Dior Addict Campaign, Kind Of Addicting

We got a sneak peek of Kate Moss in Dior’s latest campaign, Be Iconic, just a few short days ago, but the ads have arrived online, and lets just say our Moss jealousy has no bounds. Her Bardot inspired cat eye and sex-teased hair would have been enough, but her skin looks like it is positively glowing. Gorgeous.

While coyly holding a pretty pink shade of lipstick in one hand, we’re understanding the “addict” reference completely – and Moss was the ideal choice for a campaign in which “iconic” was the title. We do wonder though – did Dior mean to portray Moss as an ever-so-fabulous addict? As that is how it seems…