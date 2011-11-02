Karl Lagerfeld Just Can’t Stop; Creates Sephora Makeup Line

Karl Lagerfeld didn’t want to just stop at fragrance this season, he’ll also be creating a holiday capsule collection for Sephora. According to WWD, the legendary designer has created a snow globe that encases an image of himself (with gold flakes that fall around him), a plush doll in his likeness and a capsule cosmetic collection which will include nail polish and eye shadows as well as holiday accessories.

The collection will be available in Sephoras throughout Europe and Singapore starting on November 6. Who would like a little bit of Lagerfeld in their stocking?