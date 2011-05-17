Kardashian Sisters Share Affordable Beauty Tips

We love the Kardashian sisters for their effortless style and beauty. Now, we love them even more because their beauty routines actually include affordable products. People.com caught up with Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian at the John Frieda Destination: Style Salon to learn about their routines.

While the girls checked out free hair consultations and tips from the mobile salon that is now touring the country, they also shared some awesome tips for us. Vaseline and Aquaphor are two of the cheap beauty products the sisters swear by.

Khloe told People, Once a week I take Vaseline and I put it on my knees my elbows and my feet and I sleep in it because sometimes I just hate being dry. Also not a fan of dry skin Kourtney shared her love for Aquaphor, Its so healing, especially if youre in the sun I mix it with serum and I just put it all over my face.”

Now that we are definitely going to run out and buy some Vaseline and Aquaphor from the nearest drugstore, mom Kris Jenner says to add a washcloth to our shopping list. She says to get a scalding hot washcloth and put it on your face and itll steam your pores and scrub it and everything will come out,” says Khloe about her fabulous mom.

It looks like good genes and shopping sense run in this family!