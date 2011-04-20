Jourdan Dunn And Ginta Lapina Front YSL’s Latest Ad

A few months back we saw a sneak peek of Jourdan Dunn as the face of YSL Touche Eclat’s highlighter for their spring/summer 2011 campaign. Today, we also found out that top model Ginta Lapina will be in an accompanying photo.

Both images are shot by Terry Richardson, leaving the models stunning and holding the YSL products as if they were smoking and the tips themselves glow, quite powerful product we must say. Both girls are of course appropriately illuminated and giving the camera a deadly come hither stare. Gorge.

Images via fashiongonerogue.com