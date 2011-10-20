Johnny Weir Goes Glam for MAC Holiday 2011

We had announced back in June that Johnny Weir would be the face of MAC’s 2011 Holiday collection, appropriately named Glitter and Ice. Images for the collection have now been released, and Weir can be seen posing in full skating gear (and faux hawk) with some killer brows.

As for the collection, many products coincide with the skating theme with names such as Double Spin, Fresh Ice and Going for Gold. Or then there are others still that may just be named after Weir himself, such as Unconditionally Fabulous.

We’re personally really loving the Technakohl Liners and the Unconditionally Fabulous nail laquer (which is full of rainbow glitter!).

Products will be available at maccosmetics.com beginning October 27 and range from $15-$29.