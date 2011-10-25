Jemma Kidd Launches New Products & Charitable Effort

Jemma Kidd’s new Fall/Winter collections have hit stores, featuring rollerball lip stains, brow sculpting duos and the ultimate redness color corrector. Aside from the fabulous products which Kidd described as a mix of the 1960s twiggy look with a modern twist, the makeup guru is also speaking out about unnecessary blindness in developing countries.

With the launch of her online store, Kidd is working to help diminish unnecessary blindness. Currently, 80 percent of blindness is avoidable and the blinding diseases can be prevented with as little as 25p — something that Kidd herself learned and witnessed first hand on a trip to Ethiopia with the sight-saving charity ORBIS. “The fact that 39 million people in the world are currently living in darkness and isolation is truly devastating. The ability to see is priceless, but for as little as 25p, infectious blindness can be totally prevented. It just doesn’t need to be this way, ” said Kidd.

The most common form of infectious blindness is Trachoma, a contagious bacterial infection of the eye which can be spread by simply touching hands with the infected person. “A simple act like a child reaching for the hand of a parent, sibling or a friend can spread the infection. As a mother this is just heartbreaking. It’s not just the tragedy that an individual’s life is ruined by this disease but that once blind, it’s impossible for them to be independent, finacially or physically, or to contribute to their family. They end up becoming a burden, trapped in a cycle of poverty and destitution.” added Kidd.

In order to help raise awareness and give sight to those struggling, every product purchased on jemmakidd.com will provide treatment to protect a family in need in rural Ethiopia against Trachoma.