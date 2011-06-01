Jabot Cosmetics Comes To Life From Your TV Screen

I’ll admit that I’m not so into soap operas these days, although there was a time when I watched Days of Our Lives and Passions regularly. The new buzz around soap operas (besides the cancellation of All My Children and One Life to Live) is over The Young and the Restless.

Jabot Cosmetics, the fictional beauty brand that has been on the show for over 20 years, is soon going to become a reality with the real launch of Jabot cosmetics. Fusion Brands, know for Fusion Beauty and Clean, has teamed up with CBS Consumer Products and Sony Pictures Television for this collaboration where they will be the manufacturer for Jabot. Jabot will be available starting June 13, debuting the Red Carpet Collection. It will be available on both shopjabot.com and hsn.com.

The full collection will launch on July 28, and also be available at Ulta stores nationwide. Prices range from $15-$45, with a line full of makeup, skin care and fragrance.