In Honor of the Awesome 90s Nickelodeon Throwback, Orange!!

Unless you live under a rock, you’ve probably heard all the buzz about Nickelodeon reverting back to some of its old-school programming from two decades ago. And, if you’re a twenty-something (or a cartoon enthusiast, or a stoner) chances are you think this is the best decision the kids’ television network has made in a very long time. I mean, iCarly? Penguins of Madagascar? New episodes of Spongebob Squarepants? Kids these days are seriously missing out on the good stuff.

Anyway, as someone who still associates Keenan Thompson with All That instead of Saturday Night Live, who learned about ethics and morality from Doug Funnie, and still kind of has a thing for Big Pete from The Adventures of Pete and Pete (yes, really), count me in with those not-quite-grownups who still love the classic Nick shows.

In honor of the iconic Nickelodeon “splat”, here are some orange beauty products I’m using to celebrate the coolest 90s throwback ever.