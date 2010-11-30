How to Really Read Beauty Product Labels

Part of getting the best results from beauty products is actually picking the correct ones for you. You can help determine this by reading the labels closely. Its not as hard as you might think, and with this little cheat sheet youll be more than ready to understand everything youre thinking about buying.

Hypoallergenic Best for people with sensitive skin or allergies. These products are formulated to have a low chance of triggering allergies. It doesnt mean it has been tested for all allergies, however.

Brightening It means it contains mica, which temporarily brightens skin by reflecting light particles. However, these products do not lighten skin tone or help with hyperpigmentation.

Oil-Free Oil-free products do not contain mineral oil, plant oils, or lanolin, which can clog pores and irritate skin, and are ideal for those with very oily skin.

Noncomedogenic There are no ingredients known to clog pores or cause acne, and are ideal for those with acne-prone skin or the tendency to get blackheads.

Organic – Refers to the way agricultural products in the product are grown and processed. Organic ingredients are grown free of pesticides, herbicides, and insecticides, and their production must be certified as organic by an independent organization (like the USDA, or EcoCert), to claim this on their labels.

Only a product with “100% Certified Organic” on the label can bear the USDA label!

1. “Certified Organic” – 95% or higher Certified Organic Ingredients

2. “Made with Organic Ingredients” 70-94% Certified Organic Ingredients

Natural – The term “natural” is not regulated by the FDA (Federal Drug Administration), but these products use mainly plant-based and naturally-derived ingredients, and they’re formulated with little to no parabens, sodium lauryl sulfate, phthalates, petrochemicals, synthetic fragrances or dyes, Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO’s), or Triclosan.

