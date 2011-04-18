How To Fake A Glow From Within

We all long for it – skin that seems to radiate, with rosy cheeks that make us look healthy and sexy – without seemingly trying too hard!

Lucky for us there are some new (and classic) skincare and makeup products that will allow you to “fake” that glow, while also caring for your skin.

First step: Make the skin the forefront

After cleansing, apply a serum, moisturizer, primer or skin treatment which not only hydrates skin, but also creates a rosy glow by stimulating the skin’s surface. Many of these products will also deposit small amounts of illuminating or iridescent particles which will also give skin a beautiful glow. Try: Tarte Smooth Operator Amazonian Clay Illuminating Serum, Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Serum, Clarins Beauty Flash Balm, Estee Lauder DayWear Sheer Tint Release Advanced Multi-Protection Anti-Oxidant Moisuturizer SPF 15, or M.A.C Prep + Prime Skin Brightening Serum.

Next, provide coverage that enhances skin tone.

Tinted moisturizer, concealer and even foundation formulas today also give you the ability to combine color and coverage with an illuminating effect, giving you yet another “glowing” layer. Try: CoverGirl Natureluxe Liquid Silk Foundation with SPF 10, Sue Devitt Microquatic Bioluminescence Illuminating Concearler SPF 20, Jouer Luminizing Moisture Tint SPF 20, Josie Maran Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30 or M.A.C Studio Moisture Tint SPF 15.

Now, turn it up a notch.

If you’re feeling really pasty, pale or dull, or just want a special big event look, you can also mix a liquid illuminator into your foundation/tinted moisturizer (remember, just a pea sized amount will usually be enough!). Try: Josie Maran Argan Illuminizer, Hard Candy Glamazon Glow All The Way Face & Body Luminizer, NARS Illuminator or Clinique Up-Lighting Liquid Illuminator.

Finish with a blush and powder that also provides a light dewy finish. Try: Tarte Cheeck Stain, CoverGirl & Olay Simply Ageless Sculpting Cream Blush, Givenchy Blush Gelee Jelly Blush, M.A.C Mineralize Skinfinish powder or Lorac Perfectly Lit – Oil-Free Luminizing Powder.