Hourglass Launches Script Precision Liquid Liner for Summer

Hourglass Cosmetics, known for it’s cutting edge formulas and innovative packaging is launching a new and very exciting product. The Script Precision Liquid Liner which has a felt-tip applicator with a point of 0.5mm making it incredibly precise (it’s in the name!). This jet black liner is long-wear and won’t skip as you glide it on. Hourglass founder and CEO, Carisa Janes refers to it as the Montblanc of liquid liners.

The fact that it’s gluten, sulfate and phthalates free makes it even better!

The liner is available now for $32 at Sephora and Barney’s New York.