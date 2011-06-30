Hourglass Cosmetics Launches New Lash Lacquer

Hourglass Cosmetics has been super busy launching awesome new eye products in past months, and the Film Noir Lash lacquer is no exception.

Lash Lacquer which will launch July 15th exclusively at Sephora, is a lacquer for your eye lashes that leaves them looking big, shiny and almost wet. It’s a super sexy look that can turn any daytime mascara into nighttime sexy.

To use, apply the lacquer bottom-up over Hourglass Film Noir Full Spectrum Mascara (your regular black mascara will do the trick) and it will leave your lashes looking an irresistible shiny black. If you apply it without mascara, it will function as a lash tint. It is perfect for getting the look of 60’s lashes mixed with a cat eye.

(Hourglass Film Noir Lash lacquer, $28 hourglasscosmetics.com)