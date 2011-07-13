Hot News: The Launch of Burberry Body is Coming This Fall

We’ve got the hot-off-the-presses scoop on the newest and largest Burberry women’s fragrance launch to-date: Burberry Body. Actress-cum-Model, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, of this summer’s Transformers: Dark of the Moon is featured in the ad campaign, and is slated to be the brand’s most provocative campaign to-date, with Huntington-Whiteley garbed in only a trench (naturally) and dabbed with the new scent.

Says Christopher Bailey, Chief Creative Officer of Burberry, who also directed the campaign; “Burberry Body is the most exciting launch that we have ever created and captures the iconic spirit of the brand today in a striking and sensual way. Rosie’s effortless style and her staggering beauty made her the natural choice as the first Burberry Body.”

Shot by Mario Testino, stay tuned for more ultra sensuous images, dubbed “Burberry bodies,” to come in coordination with the fragrance over time. You’ll have to wait until September 1st, 2011 to get a whiff of Burberry Body, as it will be released in more than 150 countries, and in the meanwhile, tune into Beauty High for updated info and images.