Halloween Makeup Ideas: How-To Guide

Every year Halloween causes us to get our creative juices flowing — but most often we end up resorting to old favorites at the last minute instead of spending money on the more avant-garde costumes. This year, take your classic look up a notch with just a bit of makeup — instead of just adding cat ears to your all black attire, put on some whiskers too. Below we have a few more classic favorites (and makeup additions) to get you through the holiday!

Doll: We love this adorable look, spotted at both the Jeremy Scott runway show and Erin by Erin Fetherson presentation, as well as on Harajuku Girls everywhere.

1. Brush a translucent powder that matches your skin tone all over your face, so your skin is perfect porcelain like a china doll.

2. Blush, blush, blush! Tons of bright pink blush on cheeks is key to this look. We love the new Tarina Tarantino Dollskin blush for this look.

3. Our favorite part: dot cute freckles all over the cheeks, nose, and bridge with a brown eyeliner or eyebrow pencil.

4. Check out our guide for a retro, wide-eyed makeup look for the eyes. Then, using a eyeliner pencil, draw little lines down below the bottom lash line so they look like exaggerated lashes.

5. Big fake eyelashes are the next step. We loved the round eye at the Erin Fetherson show, achieved by MAC makeup artists cutting faux lashes to make them longest in the center of the eye.

Vampire: For a wimpy, pretty vampire look, check out our story onKristen Stewart’s Twilight look. But for a more bloodthirsty, evil vampire queen, read on!

1. First things first: vamps can’t go out in the sun, so they arepale (duh). Cover your face in a very thick, opaque white powder makeup.

2. Outline sharp eyebrows, and then fill in with black makeup. Outline the eyes and draw a line up about an inch from the outside edge of the eye. Use the eyeliner inTarte‘sTarte for True Blood Palette to really get into character!

3. Apply a blood-red lipstick likeManic Panic’s Vampire Red.

4. Drip fake blood from the edges of the mouth. If you want to be a just-bitten vampire as well, use your red lipstick to dot two fang puncture marks on your neck, and drip a bit of fake blood from the “holes.” Use a hair dryer to get the fake blood drips to dry and set faster, and dust with a translucent powder on top to set.

5. Use fake fangs to complete the transformation. We lovethese byScarecrow, because they are smaller and specifically designed for women.

Cat: The trick to looking extra cat-like is actually not in the eyes, but all about modifying the face structure to make the bridge of your nose and “muzzle” area look wider, like a kitty.

1. Draw a line right above the nostril using a small brush and gel eyeliner, or just dip your brush in black eyeshadow.Color in below the nostrils. Make sure this is a long-lasting eyeliner or shadow so it won’t easily rub off while you’re rocking it!

2. Then, do a thin line from in between the nostrils down to the lip, filling in your cupid’s bow with the black as well. A line on each side curving up from the corners of your mouth will also help your face shape look like a cat’s.

3. Using a black eye pencil, put little black dots in between your nose and mouth for whisker holes. A gray liquid eyeliner works great for making whiskers on the cheeks.

4. Now it’s time for the cat eye. Read our Beauty High eyeliner instructions, then just exaggerate and make the winged-out part of the eye even bigger. Another option? Try a stick-on cat eye, like Dior’s.

5. Also, be sure to do a reverse cat eye shape in the inner corner, angling down toward your nose. Bonus: this intense cat-eye can be re-used to be Kreayshawn or Amy Winehouse the next night!

Zombie: More on the scary side than the cute, this look is for those who like their tricks a little more than the treats. Check out the episode of “Glee” where they dance to “Heads Will Roll” for more inspiration. Boo!

1. Cover your face and neck with a green or white powder makeup.

2. With a black eyeliner pencil, draw lines in a “V” in the middle of the forehead and create some lines around the mouth.

3. Also with eyeliner, draw some “stitches” to look like your skin was sewn together. One semi long line with little lines across it looks a lot like a stitch: maybe add a drop of “blood” oozing out for good measure, using red lipliner. Think Sally from A Nightmare Before Christmas.

4. Fill in your eyelids witha matte gray eyeshadowup to the brows, as well as down below, making dark circles to create a sunken, dead look.

5. A little fake blood in strategic places makes you look like you got in a fight with a zombie hunter. Put it on randomly on cheeks, neck, or hairline and let it drip down a little bit before it dries.



