Gucci Westman Debuts Revlon Fall 2011 Expressionists Product

The other day a few beauty editors had the pleasure of being introduced to Revlon’s fall 2011 collection in quite the unique waywe were brought on a tour of the MOMA with Gucci Westman, Revlon’s Global Artistic Director. The collection, called Expressionists, was influenced by classic works of art from Franz Kline as well as abstract expressionism from artists such as Cy Twombly, Westman’s personal favorite.

Of the collection’s origin, Westman said, “I loved their [the artist’s] use of colors, textures and composition and the freeness it implied. I integrated this into my collection by mixing textures for lips, eyes and nails and playing with shadesranging from neutral beiges to bold violets, blues and Bordeaux. I wanted this collection to reflect a piece of art.”

With metallic shadow compacts called Diamond Lust with high shimmer impact to bright nail polishes with glitter, we were gushing over everything with shine. Westman made a note to say that she wanted the glitter to be of different sizes and textures, something she learned from the artists. There is also a gorgeous limited-edition Bordeaux in the Snow lip gloss palette in the collection with includes four glosses and a deep Bordeaux lipstick shade which is to die for.

The collection is available come October in mass retailers nationwide.