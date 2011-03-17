Go Green For St. Patty’s Day With Organic Beauty Picks

Since it’s St. Patrick’s Day it seems like the best time to shed some light on my current green obsessions and I am not talking about the M&M’s (insert drumroll here). I’m talking about all natural and organic beauty products.

It all started with my bareMinerals Big & Bright Eyeliner and has been a slippery slope ever since. I swear it can make any pair of peepers about 10 times bigger. But besides that have you ever read the ingredients for your fave makeup? Seeing all those words you cant pronouce is a little scary.

Which is why I am so excited to calm your nerves with my top organic beauty products! Click through, let me know what you think and be sure to share your favorites for other readers!