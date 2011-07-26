Glossing Over The Benefits Of Lip Products

If you’re anything like me, you probably always have some type of lip product on hand. May it be keeping one in your desk at work, one in your car, and another on your nightstand it always has to be in reach. However, you may have to add some more to your collection after looking through our favorite lip products with some added benefits.

After all, with the mass amounts of lip products available on the market, there has to be something that sets each one apart from the other. Instead of just soothing our chapped lips, lip glosses and balms can do even more for us, giving us even more reason to buy.

With such a wide variety of extra perks, it’s become even harder to choose your go-to gloss. Here are a few of our favorite products that’ll make your lips soft and smooth…and then some!