StyleCaster
Share

Give Your Skin A Pick Me Up With Illuminators

What's hot
StyleCaster

Give Your Skin A Pick Me Up With Illuminators

Rachel Adler
by

Lately I’ve found that my skin is looking a bit lackluster, and I blame this neverending winter. To give my skin a bit of a lift, I’ve been using cream illuminators on my cheekbones, browbones and basically anywhere that I want light to reflect off of making me look either sunkissed or dewy depending on the hue.

If this sounds absolutely divine (and I know it does) I’ve listed five of my favorite illuminators below to give your skin a bit of a boost.

120779 1301336454 Give Your Skin A Pick Me Up With Illuminators

Make Up For Ever’s latest product, Uplight, is available in 8 shades and is made up of 70% water, so it melts right into your skin. It also includes nourishing mango butter to moisturize while adding a touch of glimmer. (Make Up For Ever Uplight, $29, makeupforever.com)

120780 1301336562 Give Your Skin A Pick Me Up With Illuminators

The illuminator from NARS in shades from Super Orgasm to Copacabana, highlights every inch of skin you place it on. (NARS Illuminator, $29, sephora.com)

120783 1301337075 Give Your Skin A Pick Me Up With Illuminators

Philosophy’s illuminator has an easy flow-through brush making it convenient to add over your makeup or alone. (Philosophy The Color of Grace Heavenly Light Pink Illuminator, $28, sephora.com)

120782 1301337072 Give Your Skin A Pick Me Up With Illuminators

This wet to dry illuminator comes in a handy pen to slip in your purse for those times that you need it most. And, true to Illamasqua style, the shades have names such as “Fondle” and “Poised”. (Illamasqua Illuminator, $20, sephora.com)

120781 1301337071 Give Your Skin A Pick Me Up With Illuminators

Benefit Cosmetics’ High Beam is a satiny pink highlighter cream that can be blended all over as a shimmering moisturizing cream, or just wherever you see fit. (Benefit High Beam, $24, ulta.com)

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share