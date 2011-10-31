Girl Scout Cookies Just Became Less Caloric

We can finally enjoy the taste of Girl Scout cookies without enduring the weight gain. The Girl Scouts are introducing cookie-flavored lip balms (yes, in all of your favorites) made in collaboration with Lip Smackers and are available currently at Wal-Mart and Claire’s stores.

The balms and glosses come in five flavors: Thin Mints, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Trefoils, Peanut Butter and Coconut Caramel Stripes. The only downside we can imagine here is the fact that you’ll not only want to eat your own lips, but you’ll also want to inhale an entire box of Girl Scout cookies — or any other sweets in sight. So, if you’re able to curb your appetite (or like a good test for your sweet tooth) spoil your inner child for a mere five bucks.

[Racked]