Getting The Glow: The Latest In Illuminators

Not too long ago, an illuminator usually meant a gold or silver shimmer powder to be applied only on select parts of the face, like the cheek bones.

Getting the glow in 2010 means using the new illuminators – lightweight, silky, easy-to-use liquids, sticks and creams in convenient packaging. The shades are now golden pinks, champagnes, bronzes, cool silvery pinks and more. They can be used to highlight the face, the body, and some can be used as primers.

Hard Candy 24 Karat Glow All the Way Face and Body Luminizer

Yes, this one is golden in the real sense, thanks to actual 24k gold particles. This creamy-gel formula is in a fun, metallic squeeze tube that makes it easy to apply with fingers or a sponge. It adds a beautiful iridescent glow and just a hint of sparkle to skin. At only $8.00 at Wal-Mart, youll want to stock up on this! Use Glamazon Bronze for a more golden shade and Doll Face for light pink shimmer. (Hard Candy 24 Karat Glow All the Way Face and Body Luminizer, $8, walmart.com)

Urban Decay Urban Glow Cream Highlight

This is a solid-cream highlighter thats perfect for cheek bones, brow bones and even as a quick and easy eye shadow. Brown Sugar is a beautiful shimmery brown flattering to most skin tones, and Moonshine and Sin are a pretty light pink/beige for those who are fairer. It even has a cool edge with the metallic-gold skull packaging. (Urban Decay Urban Glow Cream Highlight, $24, urbandecay.com)

Illamasqua Illuminator

Its a pigment rich liquid which comes in beautiful shade like Fondle, a peachy pink and Glimmer, a golden tan shade. It goes on wet and dries quickly leaving a high shine, shimmery finish, perfect for big nights out on the town. Apply to cheekbones, dcolletage definitely not for wall flowers! (Illamasqua Illuminator, $20, sephora.com)

Philosophy the color of Grace

Youll love this illuminator with a unique brush applicator and a beautiful, universally flattering pink shade. The flow-through brush is perfect for applying to bare skin, blending with foundation, or applying just on specific points on the face for more impact. (Philosophy the color of Grace, $28, nordstrom.com)