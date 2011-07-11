Get Your Caffeine Fix With These Beauty Products

Most of us, myself included, drink at least one cup of coffee a day, if not more. Besides boosting our energy with caffeine, coffee also has some great benefits to our skin which is why it is in many of our beauty products. Coffee is full of antioxidants which are very beneficial for the skin, although there is debate whether you actually get them from your coffee (some sources say you do and some say it’s unknown).

According to WedMD, it also is said that coffee drinkers are less likely to get type 2 diabetes, dementia and Parkinson’s disease (note* this is from the coffee itself, not the caffeine). In addition to being full of antioxidants, caffeine is recognized as a vasoconstrictor and a diuretic, which is why products with caffeine help make skin appear smoother, less puffy and can help reduce redness. Products with caffeine or coffee are far from few, so browse through our selection to see which products are right for you. And don’t worry, using products with caffeine will not get you addicted to coffee.